A public hearing on the pending city budget Monday gives residents a chance to show support or opposition against the proposed “no new revenue” tax rate.
The 2020-2021 city budget calls for the levy to fall from 56.888 cents per $100 in property this year to 56.338 cents per $100.
For many homeowners, however, the rate drop won’t mean a lower bill because the average home value in El Campo rose from $145,540 to $152,650, according to computations made by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
At last year’s rate, an “average home” generated a city property tax bill of $827.94. This year, an average home valued at $152,560 generates a $859.49 bill at the 56.338-cent levy, up $31.55 more, despite the lowered rate.
The proposed $21.3 million budget is actually $116,000 lower than the FY 2019-2020 one and, if approved, it will go into effect Oct. 1.
“The proposed FY 2020-21 budget is conservative in its revenue estimates and expenditures,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Council will formally vote on the budget and tax rate at the Sept. 14 session.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Attendees must wear a mask.
Comments can be submitted to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Blight fight efforts and possible updates to the property maintenance code will be considered Monday including sections on the appearance of structures along with its windows and rodent infestation.
“We are including it as a report to get direction (from council) so we can move forward,” Sladek said.
On the consent agenda for Monday is a vacancy on the Board Of Adjustment created upon the death of former El Campo Police Chief Jim Elliott, an extension to the local disaster declaration and contract with a grant administration company for the pending Community Development Block Grant grant.
Public Management is the recommended company for the grant. “We have worked with this firm on numerous grants, most recently a CDBG to pipeburst the sanitary sewer lines downtown,” Sladek said. “We intend to apply for funds to continue our drainage mitigation efforts, within the city limits, along the Tres Palacios.”
Council will also consider hiring an engineering firm for CDBG.
A Sept. 11 parade request requires council action to move forward. Set for 6 p.m. the trail ride, if approved, would start on the West Loop and end on West Monseratte.
A closed door session is planned to discuss easements along the Tres Palacios Creek. Council must return to open session to take action.
