Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jamorine Fred Johnson, 35, of 1801 Lova, Apt. 112, in Victoria for burglary of a habitation on Jan. 19.
• Jordan Lane Kidwell, 24, of 11213 Hwy. 71 South in Danevang for failure to register as a sex offender on Nov. 29, 2020. Convicted of online solicitation of a minor, Kidwell is required to notify the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department anytime he moves.
• Ricardo Fernandez Lopez, 51, of 416 S. 13th in Donna for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 10. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine with the intent to sell, working with three others in the illicit business.
• Tiffany Mari Marquina, 32, of 1331 Kellam in Topeka, Kan., for smuggling of persons on Jan. 19. Marquina allegedly attempted to conceal three undocumented people from law enforcement.
• Travis Lee Matula, 33, of 318 Croom in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on Jan. 21.
• Isabel Marie Mendoza, 38, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 16. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Julio Cesar Mendoza, 41, of 449 S. 12th in Donna for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 10. He allegedly had more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine with the intent to sell, working with three others in the illicit business.
Mendoza has a prior felony conviction for attempt to commit murder in Hidalgo County on Aug. 20, 1998.
• Michael Anthony Molano, 46, of 404 E. Calhoun in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and a single count of theft of a firearm on Dec. 11, 2020. He allegedly had less than 28 grams of Xanax and less than 200 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.
• Joann Morales, 52, of 416 S. 13th in Donna for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 10. She allegedly had more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine with the intent to sell, working with three others in the illicit business.
• Jaime Francisco Ordones, 20, of 2920 E. Schunior, Apt. 15, in Edinburg for endangering a child, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Nov. 5, 2020. He allegedly had a child with him while in possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine. He also stands accused of using an after-market vehicle compartment to stash narcotics.
• Tiffanie Nicole Perteet, 31, of 709 Alice in El Campo for endangering a child on May 1, 2019. She allegedly had a child with her while using drugs.
