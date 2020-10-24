Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Wayne Buford Hatton, 53, of 202 Ripple in El Campo for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on July 30. He stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine and attempted to eat it in an effort to impair a police investigation.
• Martin Deaunta Hayes, 30, of 604 Koym in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on July 21. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
•Roosevelt Jamelius Haynes, 25, of 1802 Mossy Creek in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana on Aug. 1. He allegedly had more than 4 ounces of marijuana and less than a gram of Tetrahydrocannabinol, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Robert Charles Horelica, 40, of 408 Speed in Wharton for aggravated assault causing serious injury (family violence with a deadly weapon), tampering with evidence and arson on Aug. 12. He allegedly used an accelerant to set a woman on fire causing serious injuries.
Horelica then stands accused of throwing the evidence into the Colorado River in an attempt to conceal the crime.
He has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on March 6, 2003, unlawful restraint: exposure to serious bodily injury on Sept. 28, 2011, and evading arrest with a vehicle on March 20, 2012, all in Wharton County.
• Winter Jade Hymes, 40, of 1308 Kingston in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on June 23.
• Edgar Eduardo Jaramillo, 19, of 1306 Fred in El Campo for three counts of aggravated assault of deadly weapon as well as single counts of tampering with evidence and theft of a firearm between Aug. 29 and 31. He stands accused of shooting at three people and then attempted to alter the serial number of the weapon used.
• Devonte Dupree Jones, 22, of 429 CR 249 in Glen Flora for tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Feb. 13. He allegedly attempted to eat a controlled substance in an effort to impair a police investigating. He also stands accused of having cocaine in the El Campo PD holding facility.
• Ricky Lareas Lawson, 61, of 1007 Palacios in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on March 29 and Jan. 21. He allegedly stole groceries in both instances.
Lawson has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony convictions for home burglary on Feb. 10, 2005 and possession of a controlled substance on March 30, 2016, all in Victoria County.
• Primitivo Llanes Jr., 47, of 5928 FM 441 in Hillje for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material on Aug. 22. He allegedly posted sexually explicit images of a woman without her consent.
• Sharon Ruth Llanes, 57, of 419 E. Milam, Apt. B, in Wharton for burglary of a building on Aug. 24.
The indictment notes that this alleged crime took place during a state of disaster – namely the COVID-19 pandemic.
Llanes has a prior felony conviction for assault family violence enhanced on Feb. 5, 2010 in Wharton County.
• Miguel Angel Martinez-Lopez, 20, of 910 East in El Campo for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of tampering with evidence on Aug. 29. He allegedly shot at three people and then attempted to alter the rifle used in the attack.
• Shawn Tyler McCain, 26, of 808 Koym in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on July 22. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Geovanni Nava, 27, of 7909 Habermacher in Hungerford for criminal mischief for April 28. He allegedly used his vehicle to strike another to knowingly cause damage.
• Jeremiah Joshua Pace, 38, of 5908 CR 405 in El Campo for possession with the intent to promote on May 20. He allegedly was in possession of child pornography.
• Ryan Felix Padilla, 19, of 2612 Benchmark in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 26. He allegedly had 4 grams for cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Jeremy Ryan Pittman, 17, of 324 First in Rosenberg for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Aug. 19.
• Richard Rivera Jr., 33, of 400 Louis in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 19. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Erick Dewayne Sanders, 37, of 13812 FM 1326 in Needville for tampering with evidence on July 17. He allegedly tried to eat marijuana in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
• Randy Lucas Smith, 45, address not listed on the indictment, for online solicitation of a minor on Oct. 1, 2019.
• Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 28, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on July 21. She allegedly stole soap.
Vasquez has two prior misdemeanor convictions for theft in Wharton County.
• April Michelle Wilson, 20, of 408 Omega in El Campo for tampering with evidence and possession of controlled substance on July 30. She allegedly had and attempted to eat methamphetamine in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment is one that adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. Issued in October:
• Dustin Lamont Lewis, 29, of 3219 FM 1301 in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on July 5.
Unsealed indictment
A grand jury indictment typically remains sealed if no arrest has been made in a case prior to deliberations. An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony trial.
The Wharton County Grand Jury issued the following recently unsealed indictment against:
• Dickie Sherwood Jaynes, 37, of 867 CR 165 in Boling for two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on July 11. He allegedly drove drunk with a four and six year old in the vehicle.
Handed down during August deliberations, this indictment was unsealed in October.
• Jerick O’Neal Wright, 21, of 107 W. Union in Eagle Lake for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 20, 2018. He allegedly shot two people.
Handed down during November 2018 deliberations, this indictment was unsealed in October.
