El Campo began experiencing a small construction boon in 2021, and that trend continues this year.
A new Home2 Suites by Hilton and a 17-home subdivision have moved from the drawing board to site preparation, and a new Dairy Queen has been framed out. Meanwhile, developers hope to break ground on a 222-unit luxury apartment complex within the next five months.
Home2 Suites by Hilton
Vic and Sunny Desai of AUM Hospitality Inc., headquartered in Sugar Land, began moving dirt late last year on El Campo’s first four-story hotel, located at 25268 U.S. 59 on the east side of Lamco Feeders.
Workers are currently putting the finishing touches on a large retention pond, drainage and culverts, and completing water and sewer lines in the foundation to prepare for cement pours.
“Dirt work started in mid-October and they’ve been working steadily a lot this month,” Chris O’Donnell, the city’s building official, said.
The retention pond covers 2.51 acres, has 8,100 square feet of surface area and is designed to temporarily hold as much as 50,330 gallons of water.
Vic Desai, president of AUM, which owns five other hotels including the Best Western and Lone Star Inn in El Campo and Holiday Inn Express in Wharton, said they hope to start taking employment applications in January 2023, with hopes of registering hotel guests in the first quarter of next year. He said the Home2 Suites will hire 15-18 employees, with 10-12 being full-time.
The 49,000 square-foot hotel will have 75 guest suites. Desai said each suite will include “a little kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. These are extended stay studio suites.”
In addition to guest rooms, the hotel will have “a fitness center, pool, patio and guest laundry and a nice continental breakfast room,” Desai said.
The road into the property has been named Sunny Road, in honor of his brother.
O’Donnell said AUM owns an almost 14-acre site, and it is platted for four lots.
Desai said in addition to the Hilton, current plans call for starting construction on a Marriott Fairfield Inn in 2024. He hopes the remaining lots will include a full-size restaurant, and a breakfast-type restaurant, such as a Waffle House, IHOP or Cracker Barrel.
Dairy Queen
Construction of a new Dairy Queen, once it was announced a couple of years ago, has been slow in coming, but work is now in full swing.
Scotty Kidd, maintenance and construction supervisor for South Texas Dairy Queen Inc., said his goal is to have the new DQ open by around April 1. He estimated work is now about 20 percent complete.
At 3,360 square feet, the new Dairy Queen is approximately 60 percent larger than the current one.
Comparing the two facilities, Kidd said the new DQ will have a larger dining room and two drive-through lines, as well as more drive-through windows. Amenities inside, of course, will be new and updated.
The DQ will have 30 designated parking spaces along the alley and West Correll, and some in front of the building, with the main entrance being on West Correll. The front of the building will face the alley, not North Mechanic. The drive-through lines will be between North Mechanic and the building.
Kidd said at this point he doesn’t know if alley improvements will be made or not, adding they might visit with the city about that. The current DQ will be torn down at the appropriate time. He said they could actually open the new DQ before tearing down the old one.
This will be El Campo’s third Dairy Queen. The original is now a vacant building on East Jackson, the second is the current restaurant on North Mechanic, which opened in 1969.
Dairy Queen owner David West could not be reached for comment by press time.
South Street Cottages
George Villarreal of Sugar Land, managing member of both Villa Construction, LLC and El Campo Partners 1, LLC, has big plans for El Campo. He learned about El Campo after visiting with Landon McClain, Prosperity Bank branch president in Wharton, but who lives just outside El Campo.
“When I was at his house I started driving around. I said, ‘Landon, why haven’t you told us about El Campo?’ He said, ‘I didn’t know if it was too far.’ I said, ‘No, this is wonderful.’”
Villarreal said he likes to look at land, to sit by it and visualize what he could build on it. He said the acreage behind the El Campo Bowling Center off South Street caught his attention, so much so that he looked at it for about three hours. “The next day I had the whole community planned,” he laughed.
When he first approached the city about his planned South Street Cottages Subdivision, he was going to build and sell up to 17 houses, all 1,600 square feet in size. The subdivision footprint remains, but now houses in the subdivision will be both for sale and for rent.
“These homes will all be very nice three bedroom with two-car garage and all appliances,” the developer said.
He said he has one sole investor who wants to buy them all to rent and/or sell.
“It will be a very nice community. Mr. (Daniel) Zalman will be in charge of vetting prospects,” Villarreal said. Zalman, a local Realtor, also handled the sale of the 10.51 acres of land to Villarreal.
Villarreal said he planned to talk to the city’s inspection department yesterday about the first five houses, with a goal of breaking ground in three to four weeks. Some preliminary dirt work has already been done.
Villarreal said he still wants to build some additional houses to sell, so he’ll be looking around for property on another street in the vicinity.
Not one to rest on his laurels, Villarreal said the next thing on his agenda is to begin infrastructure plans for a 52-unit apartment complex next to the bowling center.
“I think we already have the equity together to start. It’s already zoned for that, so that’s not an issue. We’re just waiting on generating the capital to get it started.”
Adjacent to the apartment complex he wants to have a 5,000-10,000 square feet commercial lease building for “whatever is needed in that area.” They would all front to the West Loop.
Creekside Apartments
A Class A multi-family luxury housing project, Creekside Apartments, to be located at 1177 West Loop, can proceed in earnest when it receives a letter, possibly this week, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stating the proposed site is not a wetlands.
Joseph Bramante, CEO of TriArc Real Estate Partners, said that while waiting on the Corps’ letter ruling his company has been tweaking the designs in anticipation of going into production.
He said they’ll need 10 weeks for the drawings to be completed, then they go to the city’s planning department to make sure everything is up to code.
Plans are to break ground in the second quarter of this year. As soon as ground is broken the company will start accepting leases on a first-come basis. Best-case scenario is tenants can start moving in sometime during the first quarter of 2023.
“We believe strongly that we’ll be able to pre-lease the entire thing (Phase 1) as soon as we break ground (based on a survey done last year),” Bramante said. “If that happens, Phase 2 will be fast-tracked.”
Creekside is designed as a series of three-story apartment blocks mixed among two-story town homes and a host of amenities in a gated community on 26.15 acres of land facing the West Loop, with South Street on the south side of the property.
Phase 1 is currently planned with 222 units (192 apartments and 31 town homes). Phase 2 is envisioned as 163 units (120 apartments with 43 town homes).
Bramante said the apartments are not “cookie cutter,” that they are designed specifically with El Campo in mind. He said a lot of attention and detail has gone into the club house, which he said is a focal point.
“We want to make sure we really get it right. We think people are really going to love it. We’ve got some amenities that no other community in the country has, and they’ve been custom-tailored for El Campo.”
One of those unique amenities he agreed to reveal now is a movie theater. It was added after Showplace 3 closed. He said he’ll announce other amenities “on the big day, that I think you guys will really enjoy.
“It’s been a long time coming. We’re happy that we can finally start making some meaningful progress,” Bramante said.
