The Wharton County Commissioners Court approved a pair of resolutions hiring an administrator and three engineering/architectural firms for three drainage projects last session.
Although the commissioners had previously selected GrantWorks to oversee the three projects and Scheibe Consulting, Linn Engineering (John Mercer and Associates), and Kaluza Incorporated to do the engineering, the new resolutions were the formal hiring of the firms to manage the $11.8 million shovel-ready flood mitigation drainage projects funded by the General Land Office’s Hurricane Harvey CDBG Flood Mitigation Program.
The three projects are the Blue Creek Drainage Improvement Project near El Campo and drainage channels in Boling and East Bernard. Scheibe Consulting will oversee the Blue Creek project, Linn Engineering will do the Boling project, and Kaluza will do the East Bernard project.
• The commissioners approved a contract with El Campo-based BLS Construction to be the construction manager-at-risk for the refurbishment of the county’s storage facility at 116 E. Burleson in Wharton.
• The commissioners approved purchasing two John Deer R15 cutters for Precinct 2 for $55,565. With a trade-in valued at $24,000, the new cutters will cost $31,565. The money is already in the budget and the item was approved unanimously.
• The commissioners approved leasing three copiers from Great America Financial Services, one for Precinct 3 and two for the county clerk’s office.
• During public comments, Darlene Munoz, the county’s information technology director, urged the commissioners to attend a conference on cybersecurity hosted by the Texas Association of Counties on May 16-19. “I’d encourage as all the elected officials to attend. It’s not just for IT people,” she said.
