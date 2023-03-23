National Historic Preservation Act compliance in the former Stephen F. Austin School in Wharton redevelopment effort was under review by the Texas General Land Office last week.
The meeting, held at the Wharton Civic Center, was one of several required as plans to convert the school – also known as the Able Street School and Hopper Elementary School – into low-income rental housing progresses. It was the first such meeting since David Bowlin, president of A2J Holdings, bought the property from the Wharton Independent School District in January for $500,000.
Site redevelopment has been hotly contested by the Wharton County Historical Commission and the Wharton County Heritage Partnership. The two groups, consisting largely but not entirely of the same people, have fought to preserve the building as a school or for a similar function.
The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020. It is significant for being the first Little School of the 400 in the state. The Little Schools were formed to teach Hispanics and other non-English speakers 400 key words in English. They are considered the forerunners of the national Head Start program.
The meeting, focusing on historic preservation and archaeology compliance, was led by GLO representative Patrick Kainer and GLO contractor Rob Lackowicz of SWCA Environmental Consultants with about a dozen people offering input and asking questions.
Concerns were raised about the possibility of unmarked graves on the site located next to a cemetery and possible Native American burials.
The project began in 2018 when the Wharton ISD sought a grant to create rental housing for teachers. The district was awarded a $8.75 million Disaster Recovery Affordable Rental Program grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that is administered through the GLO. The original plan was to demolish the school, but the district later decided to not go into the real estate business.
At the end of 2019, the Wharton County Heritage Partnership formed in an effort to preserve the building and prevent its demolition. In 2020, Bowlin started moving forward with the project, utilizing the $8.75 million grant and the WCHP, with Bowlin’s support, got the building listed on the National Register.
Bowlin’s plan now is to restore the building to its original 1935 condition and convert the classrooms into apartments, along with public community spaces. Additional rental units are proposed to be built on the grounds. A programmatic agreement is in place to assure the historic and archaeological preservation of the site.
“The GLO is now committed to doing a full evaluation of the property for archaeological concerns,” SWCA contractor Rob Lackowicz said.
Bowlin said they are in the assessment process. “It’s a very extensive process,” he said, adding there are 14 classrooms and roughly 50 spaces under review.
Additional 15-day comment periods will be held at the 30, 60, and 90 percent design stages.
Joe Cardenas III of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), raised concerns that none of the process was being offered in or translated into Spanish. Kainer said they would correct that.
“The nexus of the beginning of the Head Start project in the country actually happened here at Wharton, in that particular school,” Cardenas said. “We have an interest in not only identifying exactly what room that occurred of the 14, but what are we going to do to make a preservation effort for that room and also to tell that story? I mean, it’s the only surviving structures.”
Absolem Yetziah, a member of the Five Rivers Council of the Karankawa tribe, addressed the meeting remotely, expressing his concerns
WCHP members Merle Hudgins and Pat Blair expressed their concerns about the historic and archaeological preservation of the building and the site.
