Questions of History

Merle Hudgins, holding microphone, a member of the Wharton County Historic Partnership, expresses her concerns about the plans to convert the historic Stephen F. Austin School into low-income rental apartments during a meeting Monday of the Texas General Land Office at the Wharton Civic Center. Pictured on the left is developer David Bowlin, to the right is WCHP member Pat Blair, and standing in back is GLO contractor Rob Lackowicz.

National Historic Preservation Act compliance in the former Stephen F. Austin School in Wharton redevelopment effort was under review by the Texas General Land Office last week.

The meeting, held at the Wharton Civic Center, was one of several required as plans to convert the school – also known as the Able Street School and Hopper Elementary School – into low-income rental housing progresses. It was the first such meeting since David Bowlin, president of A2J Holdings, bought the property from the Wharton Independent School District in January for $500,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.