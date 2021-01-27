El Campo police are on the hunt for whoever shot a Wharton man in the neck early Monday morning outside an East Jackson motel.
The 44-year-old man had been inside his vehicle when hit. He fled from the parking lot of the White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson around 5 a.m.
Driving about a mile away, he called for help. Wharton County Sheriff’s Department deputies met the man as EMS worked to stabilize him.
The unidentified man was able to tell them where the confrontation took place.
El Campo police raced to the motel, but found all quiet there and the suspect vehicle, a red SUV, had already left the parking lot.
Evidence revealed seven shots were fired.
“Two hit the back window (of the victim’s car) and one the rear bumper (as he fled),” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Tuesday.
No other shots appeared to have hit anything.
The victim appeared to be in dire straights Monday morning. “The early word was that they didn’t think he was going to make it. Then they said it didn’t hit anything major,” Urban said.
For now, police are hoping anyone who may have seen the altercation between the two men in vehicles or saw the red SUV speeding away should contact Detective Ryan Schaer at the El Campo Police Department 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give they’re names to qualify for a cash reward.
People with information can also download the P3 app and submit information through it.
