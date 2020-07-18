Louise ISD remains hesitant to detail fall back-to-school plans with the lingering global coronavirus pandemic, but Superintendent Garth Oliver released a letter Thursday with points he felt were certainties.
“I am hesitant to come out boldly exclaiming timelines and specific plans regarding COVID,” Oliver said via the letter. “The reason for that is that the landscape of what we are dealing with is continuously changing.”
The Texas Education Agency released its most detailed COVID guidance to date on July 7. The document provided more information about remote instruction, including attendance considerations and guidelines for districts submitting their education plans.
In his Thursday statement, Oliver confirmed the district still plans to provide in-person and remote education. He revealed the health precautions LISD plans to enforce, such as mandating masks, screening everyone who enters LISD facilities daily, encouraging student social distancing and preparing to close schools if needed.
LISD parents will need to choose either the face-to-face or remote instruction option for their child before each six weeks grading period.
“Each parent and student will need to choose which method, face-to-face or remote online for each six weeks,” according to the letter. “If a change needs to be made prior to the end of the six weeks, you must meet with the campus principal.”
In a TEA’s release, updated July 9, asynchronous and synchronous remote instructional methods were established as options for districts offering online education in the fall. Synchronous instruction calls for live communication between the teacher and students such as a lesson held at a determined time through a video call. Asynchronous instruction does not require the teacher and students to be engaged at the same time, and examples include pre-recorded lessons or take-home work packets.
ECISD and LISD used a combination of asynchronous and synchronous remote education models during the 2020 spring semester after COVID-19 closed schools in March. Oliver anticipates teachers will use both types of at-home learning in combination with in-person education.
