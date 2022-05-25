Council nixes ‘buzzard’ city logo Monday

A proposed new El Campo city logo was quickly dismissed Monday night with council members saying they loved their “EC.”
The two iconic interlocking letters adorn everything in El Campo from school t-shirts and football helmets to city trucks and water towers.
The proposed new logo created by fd2s (yes, that’s the company’s name) sports what’s purported to be the El Campo skyline, one with birds flying over head.
“I want to get rid of the buzzards flying overhead, the water tower and the Alamo,” District 3 Councilman David Hodges said Monday, soon learning that the silhouette is actually intended to be that of a downtown real estate building.
Hodges didn’t care. It needed to go.
Mayor Chris Barbee shared a comment he said came from a citizen. “Nothing says progress (more) than a logo with buzzards.”
City Manager Courtney Sladek assured council the message had been received. “We will bring (the proposal) back with the interlocking logo.”
The goal is to create way-finding signs to help direct visitors throughout the community to points of interest from the civic center to shopping opportunities.
“I like the traditional EC,” District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said, questioning why an out-of-town company was hired to do the design as much as the logo’s look.
The City of Wharton used fd2s to design its logo prior to the pandemic. El Campo officials decided to split its $25,000 fee with $10,000 paid by the city, $10,000 by the City Development Corp. of El Campo and $5,000 by the chamber of commerce.
CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told council her board envisions the signs pointing to specific businesses.
Her board wasn’t impressed by the fd2s effort. “They don’t like the bats and buzzards either,” she said.
The proposals presented Monday included proposed color schemes for banners ranging from various shades of red, blue and gray.
While banners had been used in the past, council questioned what to place on them.
Hodges suggested an American Flag with the town’s name.
Trailing banners forming a single message was recommended by fd2s. “Real,” “Family,” “Friendly” was used as an example.
The only area in town where signs could be placed close enough together to be read in a series, however, is in the downtown area.
The company also recommended painting the city’s decorative light posts black.
No formal action was taken – aside from the derision of the skyline design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.