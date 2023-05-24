Hornets collect diplomas

Graciela Alvaraz shares a rose, hug and a tearful moment with Patsy Coblentz, above, Friday night. Alvarez was one of the 14 Louise students to capture the honor grad status from the rural school. She plans to study engineering at college with the exact school yet to be decided.

Louise parents, family and friends gathered to honor another round of Louise High School graduates out into the world as they collected their diplomas Friday.

Thirty four now-former seniors crossed the stage and collected their degrees from the district administration before handing out the traditional roses to people that impacted the new graduates.

