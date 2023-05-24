Louise parents, family and friends gathered to honor another round of Louise High School graduates out into the world as they collected their diplomas Friday.
Thirty four now-former seniors crossed the stage and collected their degrees from the district administration before handing out the traditional roses to people that impacted the new graduates.
New Louise High School principal Katrese Skinner opened the program with a commemoration of the students, recognizing this class.
“The Class of 2023 will always hold a special place in my heart because you will always be my first seniors,” Skinner said.
She then handed off the microphone to the students and Salutatorian Kathryn Garrett addressed the assembled LISD staff and acknowledged their contribution to the students to thunderous applause.
“Truly, without you all we would not be getting ready to walk across this stage, your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed,” Garrett said, adding “and on behalf of the graduating Class of 2023 we thank you.”
After the students received their diploma, a video was played compiled from a collection photos of childhood through adolescence to sentimental music, drawing heartfelt awe from the crowd and laughs from the students. A district tradition that no doubt comes from a deep parental desire to show off baby pictures of their, now young adult, children.
Then came the address from the Valedictorian Maizee Strelec who had words of remembrance for her fellow graduates.
“I’ve been going to school with some of you here since Pre-K. That’s 14 years of our lives that we’ve seen each other almost every day and now is when we finally go our separate ways. We may never see each other again, but know that you all impacted my life in some way whether you believe me or not and, therefore, I will always be rooting for you,” Strelec said.
Then came the turning of the tassels, lead by Kylie Creager and Nattalee Yackel before the class tossed their caps to the sky and recessed back through the adoring crowd to Post Malone’s “Congratulations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.