Republican Ballot
Proposition 1 – Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. Yes or no.
Proposition 2 – Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. Yes or no.
Proposition 3 – Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. Yes or no.
Proposition 4 – Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas. Yes or no.
Proposition 5 – Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education. Yes or no.
Proposition 6 – Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex. Yes or no.
Proposition 7 – Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. Yes or no.
Proposition 8 – Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen. Yes or no.
Proposition 9 – Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay. Yes or no.
Proposition 10 – Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years. Yes or no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.