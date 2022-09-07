Battle versus bloodsuckers under way across county

As Wharton County goes from drought to downright soggy, mosquitoes are becoming an issue with control efforts under way in the city and county.
“Employees (Mosquito Assassins) started proactiv ely spraying last Thursday, after an initial substantial rain to get ahead of any upcoming hatch, completing one and a half full coverage paths of the entire city. We have continued a weekly regimen Monday-Friday to keep up with hatching,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
If you live outside the city limits, there’s still support at clearing out the pests.
“We’ve gotten complaints and we’ve started (spraying) last week. We’ll be spraying as needed, we can’t just spray all day long. We have to wait until the late evenings,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Steven Goetsch said.
Part of the danger when it comes to mosquito hatching is the potential spread of diseases.
“No reports of west Nile virus have been reported in our area so far this year,” Thompson said.
Neither Wharton, nor the surrounding counties have reported any West Nile presence this August as reported by the Texas State Department of Health Services. Although Harris County, just north of Fort Bend County, has reported cases.
“We have the capability (to test) in Public Works and do when there is a health concern from DSHS. We trap (mosquitoes) and send them to Austin. This was most prevalent during the West Nile Outbreak eight to 10 years ago. They look for west Nile, Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue among others,” Thompson said.
Residents can usually expect mosquitoes to die back as the weather starts cooling down, holding below 55 or after the first set of freezes.
“Around dawn and dusk, we need to be inside or wear long sleeve clothes. Dump out standing water, treat your water with chemicals you can get and use DEET. We can’t go spray at everyones house. We go from Colorado to Matagorda to Jackson County. We just try to do really populated areas, just trying to go forward like we’ve always done,” Goetsch said.
Homeowners can help control bug populations ensuring their property has as little standing water as possible, whether that means regularly emptying and refilling lawn ornaments, clearing out clogged gutters or refreshing animal water regularly that’s open to the air.
For residents outside city limits, mosquito complaints can be made to your county commissioners office.
