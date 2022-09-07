Battle versus bloodsuckers under way across county

As Wharton County goes from drought to downright soggy, mosquitoes are becoming an issue with control efforts under way in the city and county.

“Employees (Mosquito Assassins) started proactiv ely spraying last Thursday, after an initial substantial rain to get ahead of any upcoming hatch, completing one and a half full coverage paths of the entire city. We have continued a weekly regimen Monday-Friday to keep up with hatching,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.

