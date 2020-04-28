The 141 people who had their El Campo utility service disconnected yesterday will be getting a break if the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout caused them to be short of cash.
However, the bill will still have to be paid.
If they got the virus or a COVID-19 related health issue or have become unemployed, they will be allowed to participate in a payment plan. Proof of their circumstance will be required.
When their circumstances are certified, each will be allowed to pay only 50 percent of the current bill (with a $20 disconnect fee attached) with the remaining balance spread out over the next two months.
The plan was approved 6-1 Monday night with Council woman Gloria Harris against. “Some have been unemployed for years. Some just don’t work ... they’ve still got to pay their bill.”
With roughly 4,800 utility accounts in El Campo, a disconnect list with 141 accounts “is in line with what we normally have,” City Finance Director Brittni Nanson said.
The temporary payment plan will be offered to delinquent customers as they contact the city. Whether the plan continues will be determined on a month-to-month basis based on statewide conditions.
A minimum utility bill in El Campo is $52.29. This covers 3,000 gallons of water and sewer along with trash collection as well as $1.87 going to a Transportation User Fee. A standard late fee costs between $5 and $7 with a $20 disconnect fee.
A temporary payment plan allowing account holders to draw from their $50 deposit was considered and rejected, largely due to the fact the city refunds deposits after 18 months of good credit.
City COVID Response
El Campo continues to operate under a health emergency disaster declaration in place through the next city council session. This stance will allow the city to recoup up to 75 percent of some response costs.
As the retail sector begins to reopen, Phase 1 of the governor’s plan allows for restaurants and movie theaters to open to 25 percent of occupancy on Friday, May 1. The city will be tasked in ensuring when this standard is met and when it is exceeded.
“We’re getting calls already,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding Troy Coffman, who serves as the city’s fire marshal, will be making those determinations.
Hair salons, gyms and bars are not included in Phase 1 of the governor’s plan and must remain closed.
The city swimming pool will remain closed until at least May 18, and possibly longer, in compliance with the governor’s guidelines.
