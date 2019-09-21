With an estimated 17,000 acres of cotton still in the fields, Wharton County’s farmers are waiting to see just how much damage the recent torrential showers have caused.
“This is the fourth year in a row that tropical rains have hindered cotton harvest along the Texas Upper Gulf Coast,” Wharton County Ag Extension Agent Corrie Bowen told the newspaper.
The good news is that an estimated 80 percent of the crop has already been harvested, more than 70,000 acres.
“We have more acres harvested east of the Colorado River, than we do west of the Colorado River,” Bowen said. “The cotton growers who have made good progress toward harvest, have met their insurance enterprise units/insurance guarantee, and still have cotton yet to be harvested, will stand with little protection from cotton losses on the estimated 17,877 acres still out there.”
Slightly more than six inches of rain have fallen across El Campo in the last two weeks, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority gauge, with continued chances throughout the next week. In Wharton, the tally has been 4.37. The East Bernard gauge reports 6.6 inches in the last two weeks.
The water, however, is not the biggest concern for area farmers.
“Up until Thursday, Wharton County has been spared the heavy rainfall, but the thick, moist tropical air that lingers makes it difficult for the unharvested cotton and the cottonseed to dry out,” Bowen said. “This will likely lead to seed sprouting, lint quality and quantity losses – similar to what we’ve experienced the past three years.”
About 10 percent of the county’s 8,819 acre soybean crop remains unharvested as well, according to Bowen, who added this acreage is threatened.
“Soybeans will likely deteriorate under our current weather conditions,” he said.
Just two days ago, the county was in danger of another burn ban. Thursday, that changed with downpours and concern over possible flooding.
The only agricultural producers benefiting directly are those growing hay, according to Bowen. For them, it could mean a good cutting in October.
