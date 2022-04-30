Despite a chance to lower property taxes, two bond issues and a mayoral vote, less than 300 people cast ballots at El Campo’s early voting poll by the time it opened Friday.
Thursday saw 109 people walk into the pollsite, the most of any day thus far. Other days varied between 47 to 61 at the El Campo poll with 275 in all.
The poll in the El Campo Library, 200 W. Church, is the only early poll in West Wharton County.
“Maybe they are just going to bombard us on Monday and Tuesday, I don’t know. Both cities, El Campo and Wharton, should be hopping, but they are not and there are hardly any Louise voters (so far),” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Friday.
A proposed $1.725 million fire truck bond is before City of El Campo residents along with three at-large council posts, one of which will become the mayor.
Louise ISD residents are being asked to consider a 30-cent per $100 in property value hike on their ballot.
Wharton ISD residents also have bond issue to consider, but turnout there has been slightly behind the El Campo poll with 268 votes cast through Thursday. The highest turnout there was also Thursday with 83 ballots cast.
Only 70 votes had been collected at the East Bernard poll as of Friday morning.
Countywide, residents will be asked to decide upon two state proposals asking to reduce homeowner tax burden along with two Wharton County Junior College posts.
“I don’t know why (voters) are not coming out,” Richter said. “Maybe they are still deciding. I do think those two (state_ amendments would draw interest (as well).”
Overall, voter turnout was a measly 3.6 percent when polls opened Friday.
Monday and Tuesday are the only two days left in the early voting
Early voting will 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3.
Photo ID is required to cast a ballot. Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
