A former Wharton elementary teacher stands accused of sexually abusing four children on the district grounds.
Sean Michael Pursley, 30, of 518 Sunny Lane in Wharton was issued four separate three-count indictments by the Wharton County Grand Jury during June deliberations. The indictments allege the crimes took place between Aug. 17 and Dec. 25, 2020.
Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin, contacted by the Wharton Journal-Spectator, refused to comment on where the alleged abuse took place or how an elementary teacher came into contact with four middle school-aged victims.
The district also will not say whether there’s the possibility of additional victims.
Pursley had been initially arrested by the Wharton ISD Police Department Feb. 12 on three counts of indecency with a child – sexual contact, posted $300,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
He was arrested again on June 5 by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for indecency with a child sexual contact, improper relationship between educator/student and sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14. He posted $225,000 in bonds and was released the next day on those charges.
If convicted of continuous sexual abuse, Pursley faces up to 99 years in prison. Other offenses he is charged with have lesser punishments if convicted.
