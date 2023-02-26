Common wisdom says planting takes place by Valentine’s Day, but the weather seems to disagree and Wharton County producers will likely be stalled for a bit longer as the weather dries and warms up for seedlings.
After county-wide drought and heatwaves, the alternate set of conditions is delaying planting until Spring weather breaks the moist chill that’s gripped the region.
“There are some producers who will plant on Valentine’s Day, but that tends to be more south into Matagorda and Jackson Counties. Yes, the soil is too wet, but also too cold. Our first two crops to be planted will be corn and grain sorghum. For corn, research has shown that the three-day average soil temperature for corn to germinate must be at least 50F. For grain sorghum ... at least 60F at two inch depth, although an ideal temperature ... is near 65F,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Most growers can handle poor conditions, but drastically changing conditions can be a struggle for seedlings just emerging from the soil.
“And more so, the weather has been very erratic. When planting, we also need to consider the weather forecast for the days following planting. If the air temperature drops into the 40s for several days, emergence will likely be significantly slowed, meaning crops may take longer to emerge ... The worst thing on these crops is getting a cold rain on recently emerged corn and grain sorghum,” Bowen said.
Wharton County’s forecast is looking warm, with temperatures fluctuating between the low 80s, high of 82 F tomorrow, down to the mid 40s next Friday with rainfall chances fluctuating between zero and 20 percent.
Uncooperative weather delaying the traditional start of county planting is becoming a theme in its own right as well.
“I expect most of our growers will be planting in March. Looking back at my record for the past five years, corn in the Wharton and El Campo area was planted as early as Feb. 27 and as late as March 20; and grain sorghum from March 4th to March 27. Most of the planting the Wharton and El Campo area over the past five years has been in the first two weeks of March,” Bowen said.
Later planting times aren’t necessarily a bad thing for crop results however, it just might take longer to get there.
“For example, 2019 is a year when corn was planted around March 20th and grain sorghum was planted March 27th. The corn was harvested around August 1st, and grain sorghum was harvested around July 25th. Yields were good to excellent that year,” Bowen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.