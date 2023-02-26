Common wisdom says planting takes place by Valentine’s Day, but the weather seems to disagree and Wharton County producers will likely be stalled for a bit longer as the weather dries and warms up for seedlings.

After county-wide drought and heatwaves, the alternate set of conditions is delaying planting until Spring weather breaks the moist chill that’s gripped the region.

