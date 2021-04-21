With all other trustee positions unopposed, El Campo ISD’s May school board election will be a race against two candidates for one spot.
Position one incumbent Greg Anderson is currently serving as the ECISD school board secretary, and has been a trustee since May 2016. He graduated from El Campo High School and currently has five children attending ECISD.
Challenger Kathy Smith is a retired teacher who worked at El Campo Middle School for 27 years. She is a native El Campoan and ECISD alumni whose three children attended ECISD and three grandchildren are currently students. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston-Victoria. As a teacher, she served on committees, mentored new teachers and was president and a director for the Wharton County Electric Coop.
No challengers signed up for ECISD trustee positions 2, 3 and 4, currently held by trustees Dennis Rawlings, David Vallejo and Board President James Russell, respectively.
What are your strengths as a candidate?
Greg Anderson (i):
The knowledge and experience that I have gained over the past five years serving as a school board trustee for the ECISD and the El Campo Community. Also, the passion and love that I have for the community of El Campo and wanting to see every child chase and achieve their dreams.
Kathy Smith:
My strength as a candidate is the love and pride I have in the El Campo schools. I am honest when asked questions. In having experience in the inner workings of school and being retired, I can voice the concerns of many.
What is the number one thing about ECISD you would like to see improve?
Anderson (i):
Student Achievement, Student Progress, closing performance gaps, postsecondary readiness, community and student engagement.
Smith:
I have no complaints with the present school. I have the time to devote to my school and community. They have the best interest of students and their achievements and I would be honored to be part of this endeavor.
I have no agenda for running for position one. Since announcing my intentions, I found I don’t need a platform because I have heard plenty of concerns. No one concern stands out, however areas that need to continue to improve are student safety, attendance and achievement.
What changes, if any, would you support being made to ECISD’s student dress code? List some examples, if so, and state why/why not.
Anderson (i):
I would support any changes if any are being made to the ECISD student dress code. At this present time, I do not have any issues with our current dress code. As it stands, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to relax the dress code for the school year of 2020-2021.
Smith:
Dress codes have always been a hot topic. For 27 years of my teaching career, every year the dress code was addressed and every year it was a problem. I do believe we need a dress code. We need to prepare students for the workplace, and, along with education, appearance in the workplace is important.
The school district seems to be focusing on facility renovations in recent years. Are you supportive of this use of district funds? Why/why not?
Anderson (i):
Yes, I am supportive of the use of local funds. There are only two ways to fund these renovations and that is through bonds and local funds. Research and data have proven that school facilities can have a profound impact on both teachers and student outcomes.
Smith:
I like having nice facilities. However, funds should be used wisely. I would like funds used on all students and their academic needs.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a big focus for school districts during the last year. Now that Coronavirus case numbers are falling and most of ECISD’s students are attending school in person, what would you like to see prioritized as ECISD plans for the new school year?
Anderson (i):
The safety of our students, administrators and faculty is my first priority. Second would be to bring 100 percent of students back to face to face in school learning.
Smith:
For the next school year, I would like to see focus on attendance, safety and achievement. Academic growth has always been a mainstay for our district.
How would you ensure student academic growth is a priority, should you win?
Anderson (i):
Regardless of who wins, student academic growth is and has always been the number one priority of any ECISD board trustee. We ensure that the goals and plans we set as a school board remain the primary focus of the districts’ efforts and no other initiative detracts attention or resources from accomplishing these goals. As a Team of Eight, we set a vision, establish goals, develop policies, allocate resources and assure accountability.
Smith:
I would like to see more hands on activities with students and teachers given more opportunities to learn innovative lessons.
The election will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 at the El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church, with early voting running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19 - 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 26 and 27.
