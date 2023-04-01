The Wharton County Youth Fair wraps up its 2023 run today with the carnival running through 11 p.m. and a Tejano dance kicking off at 6 p.m. in the Crescent Gym.
The top 275 student projects ranging from creative arts baskets to the grand champion steer go up for auction in the Sale of Excellence starting at noon in Crescent Hall with proceeds going directly to the individual exhibitors.
“Last year, we raised almost $1.4 million,” WCYF spokesperson Tricia Potts said, adding organizers are hoping for even more. “$1.5 million? That would be awesome.”
Since the fair started in 1977, more than $25.2 million has been generated by the Sale of Excellence and more than $2.1 million in scholarships have been distributed.
Moore’s Greater Shows offers teen and adult favorites such as Top Gun, Zipper, Expo Wheel and Starship 3000 as well as kiddie and family rides like the Carousel, Raiders and Orient Express.
Rides can be purchased individually or with a $35 unlimited ride band.
There’s also a ranch rodeo in the Johnson Arena starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Tejano Day dance is the traditional closing event of the fair. This year it features ConXzion and DJ Jammin Ray.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for the little ones. Carnival rides are an additional expense.
