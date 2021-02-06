Louise High School resumed in-person class this week after administrators decided to temporarily close the campus due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.
Students and staff returned Monday, settling back into their daily routines after the campus was closed for 7.5 days, with the shut down beginning around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The elementary and junior high campuses did not see the same rise in positive cases and remained open during this time.
“We wanted to shut down for a very, very short time,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “To allow some time for people to heal and to not increase the spread. Then we wanted to get back to in-person schooling.”
For the week of Jan. 24, the latest data from the Department of State Health Services, LISD reported 28 new student COVID-19 cases and three new staff cases. LHS currently has around 140 students enrolled, meaning 20 percent of the campus’ student population had contracted COVID-19 before the shut down.
LISD has 484 students enrolled as of Oct. 30, 2020, according to DSHS. The district’s total COVID-19 counts are 46 students and 16 staff cases for the school year, as of Jan. 24.
El Campo ISD’s total case count for the school year is 76 students and 21 staff cases, as of Jan. 24, according to DSHS, with a total on campus enrollment of 3,033 students, as of Oct. 30, 2020.
Wharton ISD has a reported total of no student cases and 13 staff cases for the same time period, with an on-campus enrollment of 1,726 students.
WISD also temporarily closed select campuses last month due to a spike in cases after beginning the spring semester. ECISD saw increased positive cases after returning from December’s Christmas break, but remained open.
LHS students switched to remote learning during the school closure. LISD teachers initially offered a remote learning program in August, but administrators closed the program due to low student performance.
“Some kids were doing what they’re supposed to be doing and some were not,” Oliver said. “It’s not a form of education that we feel is good for our community.”
Although student participation during the remote learning was mixed, the week shouldn’t impact students long-term, Oliver said.
“The kids just basically missed a week of school and now they’re making up their missed work and all of the things that needed to be done,” Oliver said. “It is seven days of lost instruction, so we don’t like it. We want the kids to be in school.”
