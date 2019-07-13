City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Preston Daryl Brandes, 22, of 402 Dorris was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 100 block of East Norris. Officers seized marijuana and a .38 caliber handgun. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Property
Samantha Nicole Martinez, 29, of 608 College was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 on warrants for two counts of theft. She stands accused of shoplifting a water slide and an air-conditioning unit from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, sometime between June 21 and 23. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jesus Delfino Sanchez Jr., 28, of 803 W. Longoria in Pharr was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction. He was booked directly into the county jail.
Violence, weapons
Junell Desmonia Davis, 21, of 206 E. Church was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 on warrants for failure to appear, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license and disorderly conduct – fighting. Processed, she was held in the El Campo jail for 48 hours and then released.
Other
Jose Serafin Feregrino, 52, of 807 Hayden was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 on warrants for probation violation – failure to identify, public intoxication and failure to appear. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. There, his charges are listed as two counts of failure to identify. Feregrino posted an unspecified bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did about $200 damage to a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Wilbur between June 28 and July 5.
A counterfeit bill was discovered at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, between June 28 and July 4.
A Canik TP9SFX was stolen from the 300 block of Higbee between June 29 and 30 along with three magazines and bullets. The report was filed July 6. Loss is estimated at more than $1,000.
More than $500 was stolen from the 2900 block of Lindale Circle around 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.
A DJ mix machine was stolen from Mr. Money Pawn, Gun & Jewelry, 301 N. Mechanic, on July 3. Loss is estimated at more than $1,000.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported directly at the police station on Friday, July 5. Loss was not listed in the report.
Two Ozark Trail coolers were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on July 6. Loss is estimated at $275.
A passport was stolen during a home burglary between 3:20 a.m. and 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 in the 700 block of Alice. The thief entered through an unlocked door.
Violence, weapons
A case of family violence was reported in the 900 block of Divide around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 5.
Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Dickson between 9:43 and 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Other
A Chevrolet was recovered from the 800 block of South Washington around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 after being abandoned there.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Anthony Fulgencio Pena, 35, 4505 Aldine Mail Route 1201 in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 6 on a Harris County warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jose Antonio Gayoso-Mercado, 29, of unlisted address on Lundy Street was booked at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Sherlrika Nicole McClain, 28, of 611 Lundy was booked at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 on a warrant for assault.
Property
Vincent Ryan Ramos, 30, of 2803 Lancaster Lane in Pasadena was arrested by DPS at 1:38 p.m. Saturday, July 6 on a Harris County warrant for being involved in an accident causing damage to a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $100 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Nicole Castro, 31, of 812 Ward in Edna was booked at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 on a Jackson County warrant for harassment. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Ismael Isaac Cano Jr., 19, of 19519 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 for assault. Processed, he posted a $200 bond and was released the next day.
Priscilla Dawn Hernandez, 43, of 19519 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 for assault. Processed, she posted a $200 bond and was released the next day.
Jared Joseph Hubenak, 24, of 7905 FM 34012 in Wharton was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 for assault of a public servant, burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest.
Mary Vivian Turegano, 41, of 4313 CR 311 in Louise was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 on a warrant for assault causing injury – family violence.
Other
Andrew Paul Canales, 31, of 3024 Lamar Circle was booked at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 on two warrants for indecency with a child sexual contact. Processed, he posted $50,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Robert Earl Barnes, 34, of 603 N. Washington was booked at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5 on a warrant for evading arrest.
Ricardo Jaramillo Gonzalez, 22, 32 Serina was booked at 1:47 p.m. Friday, July 5 on warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest and theft.
Richard Deases, 49, of 1485 Ruth was booked at 10:34 p.m. Sunday, July 7 on a warrant for parole violation.
Jaymierson Fredrick Hampton, 40, of 324 CR 263 in Egypt was booked at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 on a warrant for tampering with evidence.
Michael Anthony Mendez, 20, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 145, was booked at 6:47 a.m. Thursday, July 11 on a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle.
