The Game Warden Justin Hurst Memorial Highway dedication will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 near the intersection of Hwy. 71 and FM 2765, honoring the El Campo law enforcer.
Justin Hurst was killed March 17, 2007 from wounds sustained during an encounter with a poacher that ended with a chase and a hail of bullets around the Lissie Cemetery.
Following the brief roadside ceremony, the main honors will be conducted starting at 10:30 a.m. in the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
In addition to Hurst’s parents, his son will be present and is scheduled to speak during the dedication ceremony.
State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, will read the bill creating the highway as part of the ceremony and Mayor Randy Collins will read a proclamation.
The Texas Game Warden Color Guard will participate in the ceremony with flags, a bag piper and offering a 21-gun salute.
The Game Warden Justin Hurst Memorial Highway runs on Hwy. 71 from the Matagorda County line to the intersection with FM 2765. Just prior to the ceremony Thursday, a law enforcement procession will go cover the ground from that sign to the one in El Campo.
“The public is welcome and encouraged to come,” organizer Sarah Hudgins said.
Daughters of the American Revolution and Pilot Club members will be offering a light lunch when the ceremony ends at noon.
