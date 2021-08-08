The 100 Club of Wharton County announced Thursday that it would delay its annual awards banquet due to rising COVID-19 concerns.
The event had been planned for Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Wharton Civic Center. No new date had been set as of press time Friday.
“The increasing threat from the COVID-19 virus in our community makes this action necessary for the safety of all of the law enforcement and members of the 100 Club,” Spokesman Andy Kirkland said.
Last year, safety concerns prompted the club to live stream awards with only one organization in the room at any one time.
All area policing organizations give out officer, support staff and citizens awards at the event.
