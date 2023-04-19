Higher input costs means lower profit margins for local growers, but a new USDA policy means Texas producers will have the chance to recoup some losses and keep money flowing into Wharton County.
The Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency is expanding margin protection insurance for the 2024 growing season, allowing farmers to purchase a policy starting June 30 as a result of producer demand.
“With this expansion, it gives producers in Wharton County another risk management tool as they produce their crops (corn, soybeans, rice). These products were only available in select counties across the country and will now be available to more counties in the 2024 growing season. I think the rationale for expansion was due to the historic run up in inputs and the lack of a way to manage that financial risk,” Texas Farm Bureau Associate Director Brant Wilbourn said.
Before the corn and soybean expansion, there were no Texas counties that qualified for margin protection. Starting in 2024, several counties in Texas, Wharton County among them, will be eligible.
“Producers who want to take advantage of this insurance product would have to purchase this type of policy, and depending on the premium cost, could affect their bottom line. When their margin decreases due to either county yields, commodity prices, or input prices, they would receive an indemnity,” Wilbourn said.
High input costs for growers was a theme last year, with DTN reporting anhydrous fertilizer prices plateauing from April to June in 2022 at around $1,500 per ton before dropping off and continuing that decrease into 2023 dipping to around $1,000 per ton at the end of March this year.
Margin reduction insurance gives local farmers another hedge against another significant cost spike for inputs helping to ensure that money still flows into Wharton County on years with low profit from harvests and help farmers keep producing through poor years.
“The main reductions producers have been seeing recently when looking at their margin is the rise in input costs over the past growing seasons. This expanded coverage would allow for producers to cover their financial risk if inputs continue to rise,” Wilbourn said.
