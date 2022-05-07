El Campo ISD, in partnership with the El Campo Rotary Club, honored veteran and retiring teachers at the 2022 Employee Appreciation Banquet.
The district honored staff and retirees together at the El Campo Civic Center, Thursday night.
Sponsored by the local Rotary Club, the event drew teachers, friends and family together to honor the work done by teachers in ECISD.
“As the daughter of a teacher and the granddaughter of a principal, I know what you do for the kids as teachers. Thank you,” El Campo Rotary President Carolyn Gibson said.
Gibson presented Deanna Herrmann of Northside Elementary with a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow recognition.
El Campo Mayor Pro-Tem Eugene Bustamante read a city proclamation declaring May 2-6 as Teacher Appreciation Week. “We don’t have enough words to thank you,” Bustamante said.
Honorees and guests ate a buffet of Mexican food; quesadillas, flautas, chile rellenos with either sopaipillas or churros for dessert.
Retiring teachers were presented with glass trophies by Superintendent Bob Callaghan, who read statements from the retirees about their retirement plans. Most retirees emphasized spending time with grandchildren or great grandchildren.
Retiring ECISD employees honored at the banquet for the 2021-2022 school year are:
•Myatt: Ardis Bacak, teacher’s aide, and Pam Skalicky, teacher’s aide.
•Hutchins: Terri Quinn, teacher.
•Northside: Vickie Porter, teacher’s aide, and Rosalind Taylor, teacher’s aide.
•El Campo Middle School: Cynthia Witcher, teacher’s aide, Christine Schoener, teacher/coach, and Matthew Schoener, teacher/coach.
•El Campo High School: Elma Escobar, clerical, James Harp, teacher/coach, Beverly Juranek, teacher, and Steve Saenz, assistant principal.
•Meadow Lane: Laura Pustejovsky.
•Cafeteria: Joyce Svetlik.
Faculty who have worked in education for five years or more were also honored by Superintendent Bob Callaghan.
Employees honored for 55 years in education are:
•Ann Marie Farthing, clerical.
Employees honored for 35 years in education are:
•Terri Beltran, clerical, and Manuela Sanchez, teacher.
Employees honored for 30 years in education are:
•Mauri Couey, principal, Ellie Garcia, clerical, James Harp, teacher/coach, Joyce Kahanek, driver, Susan Kresta, teacher, Darlene Kubala, teacher’s aide, Vicky Limas, clerical, Laura Pustejovsky, special programs, Sandra Robinson, teacher’s aide, Christine Schoener, teacher, and Matthew Schoener, teacher.
Employees honored for 25 years in education are:
•Aaron Hargrove, driver, and Mary Nemec, driver.
Employees honored for 20 years in education are:
•Ann Bright, clerical, David Bright, finance, Senae Farrar, teacher, Yvette Garcia, teacher, Rhonda Martinka , teacher’s aide, Rhonda Merta, teacher, Marcia Quitta, diagnostician, Sandra Ramirez, teacher, Donna Shrout, teacher’s aide, Alicia Stary administration, Linda Supac, teacher, and Lorie VanGorp, teacher.
Employees honored for 15 years in education are:
•Mary Ann Cerny, teacher’s aide, Natalie Faas, teacher, Erika Magallan, teacher’s aide, Kim Perry, teacher, Tracy Ramey, clerical, Chris Skinner, I.T., Eliazar Trejo, food service, and Amy Walters , teacher.
Employees honored for 10 years in education are:
•Donna Brown, teacher’s aide, Sharryn Gerdes, clerical, Beverly Juranek, teacher, Martha Gonzalez, teacher, Megan McDonald, teacher, Amber Pope, counselor, Brittany Rives, teacher, Sara Diane Smith, teacher’s aide, Derek Treybig , teacher, Gabriel Villarreal, teacher, and Anna Zahn, teacher.
Employees honored for 5 years in education are:
Gene Anderson, maintinance, Ashley Bennetsen, teacher’s aide, Casey Bullock, teacher’s aide, Margaret Cain, Special Ed., Laura Cardenas, teacher, Lacey Citzler, teacher, Maria Contreras, teacher’s aide, Joanna Cranek, teacher, Stacie Dluhos, teacher, Yvette Escamilla, teacher, David Fernandez, teacher, Gary Figirova, teacher, Barbara Fonseca, clerical, Kendyl Ford, teacher, Michelle Gonzalez, clerical, Maria Guevara, teacher’s aide, Nathan Hand, teacher, Ryan Hanna, clerical, Brooke Hlavinka, teacher, Breana Johnson, teacher, Christopher Kerzee, teacher, Karleigh Krpec, teacher, Joshua Kurz, teacher, Dory Labay, teacher, Keri Mahalitc, teacher, Cecelia Maldonado, teacher’s aide, April Meismer, teacher, Tiffany Means, teacher’s aide, Lisset Munoz, teacher, David Otradovsky, teacher, Angela Peters, teacher, Bonnie Peterson, teacher, Guadalupe Rios, teacher’s aide, Crystal Rocha, teacher, Dee Ann Shumbera, teacher, Donald Southall, teacher’s aide, Lucille Tovar, food service, Veronica Tovar, food service, Edward York, driver, Miranda Young, teacher’s aide, and Demetric Wells, administration.
