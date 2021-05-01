The proposed renewal of El Campo’s teen curfew ordinance drew no public concerns during a hearing Monday and was approved unanimously.
The city’s juvenile curfew is in place during school hours when applicable as well as 1 to 6 a.m. Saturday or Sunday; and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. all other days.
Provisions are made for emergencies, when a child is with a family member, or is working a late-night shift.
To ensure it works as it should, the council requires that the ordinance be reviewed every three years. Monday’s public hearing was the second conducted on the issue.
