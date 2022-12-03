Good Boy

Canine officer Braden Mican and Mavrick demonstrate a drug search on a bag, similar to how the private contractor will conduct a search, Friday.

With students returning to campuses, illicit substances come with them and El Cam po ISD is taking steps to stem that tide, reinstating dogs and testing to catch around a doz en students a year.

The district reports any controlled substance or drug violation for the year and the campus numbers have held consistent for the past five years. Most recently, Texas Education Agency records 15 counts of controlled substances or drugs for the 202122 school year. This lines up with the 13 counts from two previous school years and 21 from 2018 19. In 201718 the district had so few instances that the overall number was hidden by TEA records for privacy.

