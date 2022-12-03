With students returning to campuses, illicit substances come with them and El Cam po ISD is taking steps to stem that tide, reinstating dogs and testing to catch around a doz en students a year.
The district reports any controlled substance or drug violation for the year and the campus numbers have held consistent for the past five years. Most recently, Texas Education Agency records 15 counts of controlled substances or drugs for the 202122 school year. This lines up with the 13 counts from two previous school years and 21 from 2018 19. In 201718 the district had so few instances that the overall number was hidden by TEA records for privacy.
“All drug offense data is collected, and a report is immediately made with the police department ... The most prevalent drug for the past five years has been THC. There hasn’t been any cocaine found during that time,” Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells said.
Trustees approved a new contract with Canine Contraband Detection, out of Victoria, on October for $320 per day for 10 days.
“The dogs are not allowed to sniff students, we use them in classrooms and parking lots. Once a detection has been made, the property of the owner of the detected vehicle or backpack is searched. Parents are notified as well. If anything illegal is found then it’s report ed to law enforcement. We do not have actual data on how
many discipline infractions are tied to canine searches,” Wells said adding, “The drug dog is another layer of check ing and helping thwart the use of drugs on campus. When reports are filed, they are not linked to the dog.”
When the dogs, or another case inspires a student search, students are usually caught with similar paraphernalia.
“Since I’ve been here, everything has been marijuana. We’ve had some prescription pills but marijuana is 9095 percent of what we find,” Wells said.
Most drug busts at El Cam po ISD actually come from concerned students or staff.
“It usually happens through a tip, someone sees something or notices something, a kid was in the bathroom and sees something with a vape or a teacher smells something. Our kids are really good about re porting these things if they’re not participating in this,” Wells said.
The dogs are engaging with a new target this year that hasn’t been common in years past.
“Vape pens are more prevalent, no doubt. Without a doubt more common than marijuana. We haven’t really had the dogs search for pens as they weren’t common before COVID and they’re just coming back,” Wells said.
Law enforcement is taking note on the increased THC vape pen consumption on
“The THC vape pens have been an increasing problem in the schools. A quick glance at reports shows that we have had at least 14 cases, just from the schools, beginning Jan. 1 of this year,” El Campo Police Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said.
