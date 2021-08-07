St. Philip Catholic School Open House will be held 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Parents can meet the schools’ teachers and drop off school supplies for their students.
A Back to School Open House will be held for Louise ISD families 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. Parents and students can meet their teachers, and a Meet the Hornets pep rally will be held afterward, starting at 6:15 p.m. at LISD Stadium, located across from Louise High School, 408 Second, Louise.
El Campo ISD’s three elementary schools will have Meet the Teacher events from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 where parents can drop off school supplies for their students and visit the classrooms at the respective campuses. New student orientation for El Campo Middle School will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at ECMS, 410 FM 2765. El Campo High School’s annual Fish Camp for incoming ninth graders will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the ECHS Auditorium, 600 W. Norris.
