El Campo ISD elementary schools will highlight the school board’s Tuesday meeting as trustees discuss the hiring of a new Hutchins Elementary administrator and possible renovations to a Northside Elementary classroom.
El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan will outline the process for hiring a new assistant principal at Hutchins after Kyle Poenitzsch was named principal of El Campo Middle School in November.
The hunt for an ECMS principal began in July, with about 20 applicants applying and two finalists ultimately being selected for interviews with Callaghan.
“The two processes will be similar,” Callaghan told the Leader-News Friday.
A discussion item that will go before trustees concerns a change order with Polasek Construction for renovating a Special Education classroom at Northside Elementary. Trustees originally broached the idea of rennovating the classroom during November’s meeting, since the classroom is old and in need of updates to make it more accessible for SPED students, but no action was taken.
Polasek Construction is currently under contract with ECISD for the Ricebird Weight Room project that is being built, so the change order would expedite the smaller Northside project, Callaghan said.
“We are under legal guidance to enter our present contract with Polasek into a change order to potentially do a smaller project like this without the costs that are associated with the design documents, etc. that we went through with the (Weight Room project),” Callaghan said. “I want that to be done before students come to school in 2021.”
Trustees will recognize FFA state competition teams as well as Hutchins Elementary music teacher Toya Mattews, who created a Veterans’ Day video.
ECISD trustees meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the El Campo High School Auditorium, 600 W. Norris. To attend virtually, call the phone number or visit the link listed on the meeting agenda, available at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.