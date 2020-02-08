Police still don’t know why the paths of an Olive Street murder suspect and his victim crossed last week and they are hoping more citizens will come forward.
Who saw a strange vehicle on Olive, Taylor or Palacios streets the night of Friday, Jan. 31? Who heard shouting or saw someone running in the area? Anything could make a difference in the case.
Family members, officials say, believe 23-year-old Keshun Demetric Riggins of 201 Olive died the victim of a theft or robbery. Police, however, say it’s too early in the investigation to know that for certain.
Seeking evidence in the ashes of Riggins’ home doesn’t make it easy. They know Riggins died of multiple gunshot wounds. They know a woman at the residence was shot multiple times as well.
They know the home burned and suspect arson although that has yet to be proven. “State fire marshals brought in a K-9,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said. “It alerted on accelerants in several areas. They collected samples.”
Those samples have to be tested, however, before the fire can be ruled a deliberate act or an accident, fallout from whatever else may have happened that night.
The suspect, 26-year-old Shaquille Montgomery of Edna, currently sits in the Wharton County Jail, held without bond on a parole violation as well as a capital murder charge.
Montgomery has a criminal history stretching back to his teens involving theft and burglary cases in Jackson County.
He was on parole at the time of his alleged actions.
His alleged victim, Riggins, also has a criminal background with arrests ranging from aggravated robbery to drug charges. Police don’t know, however, whether this played a role in the Jan. 31 events that led to his death.
“It’s still under investigation,” Stanphill said, urging citizens to come forward.
Anyone who knows anything about what happened at 201 Olive or may have seen something suspicious in the area is urged to contact either the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or lead investigator Sgt. Justin Soza of the El Campo PD at 979-543-5311.
