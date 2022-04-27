The proposition passed 1,572 to 1,373 county wide with El Campo municipal voting districts showing, for the most part, less than enthusiastic support. The box deciding City Council District Position 1 voted 39 to 26 in favor of ESD funding, District 2 had a 1 to 0 vote and District 3 tallied 5 to 5. The most support came out of Council District 4 offering 251 votes for and 227 against.
The ECVFD receives tax funding from two sources, the city itself and ESD 1. Despite this, it could not operate as it does without donations and grants.
Generally, municipal funding goes toward day-to-day operations and the housing of the department at the West Loop Public Safety building while ESD dollars cover payments on improvements to the department’s North Wharton Street training facility.
The proposed new truck, George said, has been more than a year in design, a planned replacement although admittedly not a basic one.
“Ford” or “Cadillac?”
The question “Is it a Ford or a Cadillac” is a Southernism dating back to when Ford vehicles tended to be basic transportation while the much more expensive Cadillacs sported beyond-the-basics features or “bells and whistles” as they were once referred.
The proposed new fire truck, George said, would fall into the Cadillac range as a Pierce custom chassis, not simply picked up from the proverbial showroom floor.
A sampling aerial ladder trucks purchased across North America in the last year place the vehicles between $1.2 million and $1.9 million. Green Oak Township in Michigan, for example, but an aerial ladder truck in service for $1.4 million on April 11. Carter County, Tenn. media reported a $1.5 million aerial going into service on March 28 while Midland put one on the streets for $1.8 million on March 16.
“I still standby the truck being a Cadillac but that is my opinion, it is not the highest priced truck, there are other options on that particular truck that would make the price go up, like type of engine, size of pump and other electronics like additional cameras and other items,” George said.
Cost
Interest rates continue to rise along with the cost of parts making the final cost of a truck uncertain between design and final order.
Should voters approve the bond request, the new aerial would be ordered through the Houston-Galveston Area Council eliminating the need to go out for bid despite the high cost. Pierce has a maintenance facility in Brookshire making the company accessible for work if needed, George said.
Payout would be in 20 years with the vehicle having a 25-plus year life expectancy.
The tax rate effect would be between 1.3 and 1.7 cents per $100 in taxable property.
Opposition?
El Campo voters didn’t race to the polls on day one of early voting despite a statewide tax saving proposal, the fire truck bond and balloting to decide the next city mayor.
So far, however, no organized opposition to the bond issue has surfaced. Balloting, however, is done privately and the final vote will unveil true feelings on the issue.
