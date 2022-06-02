Levy work finally getting under way for Wharton

With the arrival of hurricane season in Texas comes the annual fear of floods in Wharton with the potential of the Colorado River rising up and over its banks in heavy rain.
After four major floods in three years – the last being from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 – work is finally about to commence this summer on a protective levy along the Colorado River. It’s a project that has been talked about since at least the 1990s when former Wharton City Manager Andres Garza Jr. approached the Army Corps of Engineers about including Wharton in a project.
“At that time, they estimated the cost at about I believe $30 million. And the city was going to be responsible for a 30 percent match,” said Gwyneth Teves, the city’s planning and development director, adding plans were developed to ensure a project was construction ready.
Years passed and nothing happened until Hurricane Harvey hit.
By 2017, the estimated cost of the levy had risen to $74 million. Inflation, like the flood waters, took its toll. The Army Corps of Engineers had to re-estimate costs and go back for more funding.
“And it was awarded,” Teves said. “So they were estimating at this point approximately $134 million for the project.”
The good news, she said, is that Phase I, an earthen levee from U.S. 59 to Business 59, should begin sometime this month and take 18 months to complete.
“There will be five sump areas, which are large detention basins for water, for if we were to have a high rain event inside the city while the river was up … so we don’t essentially flood ourselves while we’re trying to keep the water out at the same time,” Teves said.
Wharton City Secretary Paula Favors said the levy will be earthen, so the Corps will be “moving a lot of dirt, and moving a lot of dirt in.”
The levy is almost entirely funded by the Corps of Engineers.
“It is what they’re calling 100 percent funded, but the city has had to participate with some administration costs as well as some acquisition and property cost,” Teves said. “We’ve been very lucky that a lot of the costs have been covered by federal funds but there have been some, mostly administrative and in real estate cost.”
Ties to prosperity
“Wharton has not grown since the 1970s. The repeated flooding and has hampered growth,” said Joshua Owens, executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation. “Approximately 80 percent of Wharton is in the floodplain. Our attractiveness to residential, commercial and industrial development is directly linked to the cost of building, and building in the floodplain is an expensive proposition.”
Ronald Sanders, executive director of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, agreed Wharton’s prosperity hinges on the project.
“Job No. 1 is lifting Wharton residents out of harm’s way,” he said. “As a result of these physical improvements, opportunities will accelerate. Signs of it are all around us that things already are happening ... And houses are being built ... The extension of FM 1301 also will create more opportunities,” he said.
Wharton City Manager Joseph Pace said Phase I is a good start, but more needs to be done.
“Phase II is still in design phase ... to protect the city from a 100-year flood event. So we hope the Corp of Engineers will ramp up their efforts in the design of Phase II and approve the cost of Phase II soon.”
Phase II tentatively covers from Richmond Road to the wastewater treatment plant.
Pushing problems downstream?
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said there are concerns the levy will impact residents in the county with the diversion of so much water.
“It is extremely important that we find ways to protect our countywide residents from the continuous destruction and devastation caused by extreme flooding events,” he said. “There are a number of county residents concerned about the potential adverse impact the levy might have as more floodwater gets diverted out into the rural parts of the county.”
Teves and Favors said they are aware of those concerns.
“I think overall, there was a fear or a misconception that it’s going to flood other parts of the city or there’s going to be others affected,” Favors said. “They can’t build it to negatively affect others … within a certain amount.”
Teves said there is also concern that Phase II will block the view of the river downtown.
“We’ve worked really closely with the Corps ... now, unfortunately, there will be some impact as far as standing on the street and a direct view of the river but you’ll still be able to see the river. Once the levee is built, we intend on utilizing recreational overlays, so I mean we’re not planning on just like having a big wall around the city. We do plan on allowing people to use it like a walking trail or to have areas like in our sump areas for soccer fields or picnic amphitheater areas, things like that. I mean, so we’ll still have recreation areas that where you can see the river or get along the river,” she said.
