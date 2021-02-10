Wharton County
Court Actions
Superseding indictments
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. Handed down during January deliberations:
• Mark Anthony Garcia, 29, no address available for theft with two or more previous convictions on May 22, 2019. He allegedly stole less than $2,500 in store merchandise.
Garcia has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions, both in Wharton County.
• Jaidan Dupree Knight-Thornton, 20, of 120 N. Cloud in Wharton for two counts of attempted burglary of a habitation and a single count of home burglary between Jan. 20 and 22.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender on Jan. 23 and June 29, 2020. Convicted previously of sexual assault of a child and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child on Sept. 29, 2016, he reportedly failed to register his residence with local law enforcers.
The grand jury also handed down a superseding indictment against Mendoza for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 17, 2020. He stands accused of using a knife to threaten a man.
Plea bargain agreements
• Juan Carlos Ibarra-Ramos, 48, of 509 S. East in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Dec. 21, 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 92 days already served.
• Jamorine Fred Johnson, 35, of 402 Mockingbird in El Campo for attempted tampering with evidence on Aug. 13, 2020. He was sentenced to 144 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
Johnson also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on the same day and received a concurrent sentence.
• Dustin Lee Konvicka, 40, of 272 Greendale in Wharton for attempt to have a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Jan. 21, 2020. He was sentenced to 23 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Michael Duane Reynolds, 31, of 1717 Briar Lane, Apt. 103, in Wharton for criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 on Feb. 26, 2019. Reynolds was sentenced to 541 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Catherine Elizabeth Schutz, 43, of 7903 Fondren in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 19, 2020. She was placed on two years deferred probation and ordered to perform 140 hours community service.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Schutz if she is able to complete all terms.
Note: All plea bargain sentences were guilty pleas on felonies.
