State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, is being honored twice for her efforts to represent her constituents in Wharton County and residents throughout the state.
Thursday, Kolkhorst will be in El Campo to accept a TORCHbearer award from the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, of which El Campo Memorial Hospital is a member.
Earlier this month, the senator received a Legislative Achievement Award from the AARP of Texas for her work as Chair of the Senate Health & Human Services Committee.
Kolkhorst helped get HB 2050 passed in the last legislative session, an act which prohibits of nursing home residents being sedated for the convenience and not medical need. With its enactment, prior written consent must be provided by the nursing home resident or family member before any antipsychotic drug may be given.
“Elderly Texans and their families deserve to have their voices heard on matters that affect them, and I am honored to receive this prestigious award from the AARP and its many members across our state,” Kolkhorst said. “I will always champion the rights of our seniors and their families and I look forward to continue working those who seek to build a better Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.