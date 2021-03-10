Two new law enforcement officers have joined the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers, TSCRA announced recently.
Special Ranger David Marcaurele will be based in his hometown of El Campo and represent District 24, which includes Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.
Special Ranger Robert Fields will be based in Cuero and represent District 25, which includes Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties.
Marcaurele began his law enforcement career in 1982 at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office. He rose through the ranks at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office going from jailer to chief deputy and remained there until 1992, when he went to work at the Sugar Land Police Department. There, he held the ranks of officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
In 2013, Marcaurele accepted the position of chief deputy for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and remained there until his retirement in November 2020. He has more than 38 years of experience in law enforcement and has spent much of his free time through the years involved in family ranching and agricultural activities.
Fields was raised in Alice and graduated from Texas A&M Kingsville with a degree in range and wildlife management. He managed a 400-head cow/calf operation in Zavala County and worked with the local game warden on ranch security.
Tick rider was Fields’ next job working for the USDA-APHIS Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program. He then followed his lifelong desire to work in law enforcement by attending Middle Rio Grande Law Enforcement Academy. There, he graduated as valedictorian and received the top shooter award.
Fields began his law enforcement career with Waller County Sheriff Department working his way to lieutenant of criminal investigation and SWAT commander. He had the primary duty of all agricultural crimes and worked several cases with Special Ranger Brent Mast.
Scott Williamson, TSCRA’s executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services, says he is proud for both men to join the team.
“TSCRA special rangers are required to have extensive law enforcement, investigative and livestock experience,” he said. “Today’s criminal justice system mandates highly skilled investigators with the experience to correctly navigate investigation, evidence, lawful procedures and deadly force. We are confident that these skills paired with their agricultural background fit well with TSCRA special ranger expectations.”
