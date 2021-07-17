Wharton County taxpayers won’t be paying for improvements to the courthouse grounds.
Instead the Wharton Economic Development Corporation offered to decorate around the gazebo, replace the wooden boards on outside benches and relocate the trash bins.
It’s part of a downtown retail plan, WEDCO Executive Director Josh Owens told county commissioners Monday.
The project also involves the non-profit Wharton County Courthouse Restoration/Preservation organization.
Planters around the gazebo will be re-done, Owens said, adding trash cans will be relocated to the walkway areas closer to the building’s four entrances.
“The trash can isn’t conducive to being near a seating area,” Owens said.
The last thing a person sitting on the benches wants is to smell trash near them, Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The wood on the benches will also be replaced.
Bonded and landscape contractors will be used to do the work, Owens added.
The benches, gazebo and light poles were initially placed by the non-profit Wharton Beautification and Preservation Council.
“They raised the money to build the gazebo, purchase benches, purchase and install the light poles,” Jeffrey Blair, who is with the Wharton County Courthouse Restoration/Preservation said.
Blair’s organization was not in existence when the gazebo and other projects took place.
A beginning date was not announced during the commissioners meeting.
County Commissioners also:
• Approved Wharton County Courthouse Restoration/preservation efforts to clean Sheriff HB Dickson Memorial monument on the courthouse grounds;
• Approved buying a $292,500 excavator from Holt CAT for Drainage Department headed by Rusty Graves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.