El Campo City Council will decide Monday whether guns, aside from those carried by law enforcement officers, should be banned from El Campo City Hall.
The resolution under consideration “designates the entire city hall building as the premises of a government court and/or offices utilized by the court for the purposes of firearms possession.”
The ban would also prohibit people with a license to carry to bring a firearm into the building.
The issue, staff says, is safety.
“My stance has not changed. If someone were to carry a firearm into city hall, I or ECPD would them it is prohibited and ask them to leave,” Police Chief Terry Stanphill said. “If they refuse, then (they would face) arrest for Criminal Trespass while carrying a firearm.”
Violations can be prosecuted as a third-degree felony. If convicted, a person could face up to two to 10 years in prison.
Previously, firearms were prohibited in the city court room.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
As a result of COVID-19 safety measures, total attendance is limited to 26. Of that, 11 to 15 spots are taken by an anticipated seven council members, one to five staff members and three media representatives.
Radio station KULP 106.7 FM and 1390 AM will broadcast the meeting.
Public comments can be emailed to council@cityofelcampo.org through 2 p.m. Monday, June 8 as well as being made in person.
Also before council:
A proposed ambulance rate increase returns to council after being tabled last session.
“Currently El Campo EMS is well below most comparable services in our region in almost every category,” according to council minutes. The proposed rate hike includes a 25 percent early pay discount.
The consent agenda includes an extension of the disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic and an EMS department request for equipment which will be paid for by federal disaster grant funding.
Council will also hear reports on the city’s response to the ongoing pandemic and outlooks for the future as well as the calendar for the upcoming November General Election where at-large council posts will be decided.
