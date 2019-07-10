Wharton County Commissioners Court was able to close on a property Tuesday that it had been leasing for Precinct 4 operations a year after the county barn caught fire in Pierce.
Commissioners approved a wire transfer not to exceed $735,000 to Mid Coast Title Company during a court meeting Monday toward the $750,000 purchase of the property at 415 D-A-M Road in El Campo.
The court paid $10,000 in earnest money in June. When settlement charges of $9,429 to the seller and county property taxes of $5,729.93 were tallied, the cash the court owes amounts to $734,841.07.
“The owner has to pay the taxes through the closing date,” County Auditor Barbara Starling said. “With that they are shortening the amount we’re having to pay by that amount in the property taxes through tomorrow (July 9), which is the closing date. Since we’re not having to pay that, and we’re getting it through the owner, we are paying less than what we thought at closing.”
“Another way of saying that is you can’t really make a taxpayer pay their taxes six months early so they are basically crediting us,” County Attorney Trey Maffett said.
Whenever the tax statements become available in October, the county has until January to pay those funds.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Doug Mathews said he was “elated” with the purchase.
“It’s been a long year. It feels good to have a home.”
Mathews will do some renovations soon, converting office space into shop space, he said.
“We have offices we don’t have any need for, and we could use the shop space. It will be done on an as-needed basis.”
The facility on D-A-M Road is on eight acres and the property came with an additional parent tract of 41 acres.
“After closing, it’s obvious we don’t need the 41 acres. We plan on selling a portion of it. We’ll keep eight acres,” Mathews said in a previous article.
Located a half mile outside of the El Campo City limits off of Hwy. 71, Mathews said he is used to the public visiting with him and bringing any concerns they have to the new office.
“We can be reached by phone, but people are always welcome to come out.”
Precinct 4 office hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To reach Mathews, call the office at 543-3561.
