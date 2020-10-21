Plans to transform North Wharton Street into a three-lane, curb and guttered roadway are moving forward with the El Campo City Council unanimously approving a loan application last session.
Also known as FM 653, North Wharton is actually a state roadway, but the city will have to pay to relocate water and sewer lines before the roadway upgrade can proceed.
The up-to-$3 million loan would pay for that work. El Campo utility customers should not receive a rate increase as a result.
“I think the whole overall project is a great idea,” Councilman John Hancock Jr. said during the last city council meeting.
The state had wanted the City of El Campo to take ownership of South Wharton for the work to proceed, but municipal staff declined that request based on council instruction.
The loan application must proceed, Councilwoman Gloria Harris said. “We have no choice in this project. When TxDOT says they are going to do it, they are going to do it.”
She added, “$3 million seems like a lot of money. Thank God the city manager has a plan.”
The proposed state work on North Wharton Street will include a right-hand turn lane, a plan the city started working on in 2014, when negotiations got under way for a land swap with Fesco.
In exchange for a one-block section of East Hillje Street, an alleyway and enough of Pierce Street to even up the parcel, Fesco, Ltd. agreed to give the city 20-foot wide strip of land from bordering the western side of North Wharton Street from East Jackson to Calhoun in January 2015.
“When TxDOT redoes the road, they will put in a dedicated right hand turn lane,” City Utilities Director Jerry Lewis told council.
TxDOT’s plan covers widening the road, curb and gutters, sidewalks and storm water drainage. The project is set to be bid in November 2022.
“If approved, we expect to be complete with utility relocation and improvements in 2022,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding the city effort would include “upsizing the lines (water and sewer) for potential development on the north side of town.”
The $3 million loan would be sought through the State Infrastructure Bank which offers zero interest for three years and low interest after that.
