El Campo High School students were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break Monday with a new schedule, one that offers more time in class and an extended lunch period.
The new schedule begins at 7:50 a.m., ends at 3:35 p.m. and includes a one hour and 15 minute lunch break.
“We switched because we were still on a transition period,” ECHS Principal Demetric Wells said. “The state had actually given (schools) the ability to have a transition period for COVID-19 and actually start getting kids back to regular school hours.”
The previous schedule for the 2020-2021 school year had 35 minute class periods with lunch at 1:15 p.m. The school day began at 8 a.m. and ended at 3:30 p.m., just as it did in the 2019-2020 school year. After lunch, some students had the option to leave for the day or to remain on campus to complete homework.
In August, administrators said the 35 minute class period schedule was designed to allow students and staff to social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new schedule will last until at least the end of the fall semester, Wells said, and this schedule is the next phase of transition for ECHS.
Improving student remote learning grades is a priority in the coming weeks for ECISD administrators, who recently announced plans to cancel remote learning for students with poor grades or attendance. At ECHS, the new schedule is expected to help students’ grades.
“We had students that were struggling with their grades, and we wanted to make sure that we provide more instructional time,” Wells said.
Some ECHS students will miss the original schedule, however.
“There were some kids who really liked the other schedule, because it did have a lot of flexibility,” Wells said.
The longer lunch break is intended to give more students time to eat, especially those that choose to enjoy lunch off campus.
“I know a lot of people are concerned about the long lunch, but we’ve got to be able to give (students) enough time for them to get out and get to a restaurant and get back to eat,” Wells said.
“We just want to make sure we’re serving our kids and our community,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.