City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Walter Lee Washington III, 32, of 1318 Vallejo was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, manufacture of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with the wrong license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped on the grounds of Zip N Zip Out, 1414 Palacios. Officers seized six small bags containing methamphetamine. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, weapons
William James Hodge, 34, of 1136 CR 121 in Pledger was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 on warrants for unlawful installation of a tracking device and violating a bond or protective order – stalking and two counts of violating a bond or protect two or more times within a 12-month period. Hodge was booked directly into county jail. An additional four violations of a protective order are listed in the jail bookings along with driving while license invalid.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the report of forged bank documents filed at Prosperity Bank, 1301 N. Mechanic. The crime took place Feb. 27.
A weedeater and chainsaw were stolen from an unlocked building in the 1600 block of Michael between Oct. 21 and 28. Loss is estimated at almost $600.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of Avenue I around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. The back left door on a Toyota Highlander sustained an estimated $1,000 damage.
Vandals broke the rear window of a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of North Mechanic between 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Damage is estimated at $300.
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around noon Monday, Oct. 28.
Police are investigating the report of a prowler in the 1200 block of South Mechanic between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jessie Williams Rodriguez Jr., 29, of 203 Navidad in Ganado was booked at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Angel Hernandez, 19, of 8736 Hwy. 71 South was booked at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 on warrants for burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Chrispin Morales-Hernandez, 30, of 706 Cotton was booked at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 on two counts of family violence, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Processed, he posted $8,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Other
Ginger Lea Melton, 45, of 2705 Lorriane, No. 21, in Houston was booked at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 on a bench warrant.
