An El Campo High School junior has been defying gender stereotypes in the automotive industry during her last three years in the program; one car repair and one state competition gold medal at a time.
Avery Viktorin has been taking auto tech courses at ECHS since she was a freshman. Her interest in auto mechanics goes further back, however, stemming from time spent with her father, Raymond “Trey.”
“He’s a mechanic,” Viktorin said. “I just remember being little and helping him with his project cars in the summers.”
After school let out each year, Viktorin and her father would set to work. Together, they’d start with a broken down car that most would deem unsalvageable. But after hours, days or weeks of tinkering, the old machine would eventually whir back to life.
Through this process, Viktorin learned to see the power in doing things yourself.
When tasked with selecting a career path to follow in high school, she flipped through the school course catalog and auto tech caught her eye. Ever since, she’s been improving her knowledge of all things auto; electrical work, oil changes, break jobs, air conditioning repair and customer service are some of the topics students cover in the program.
Viktorin is one of the few female students in the ECHS program. On her first day, as a freshman, she remembers feeling a little intimidated. She was the only girl in a sea of male classmates who were surprised to have a girl in their midst.
She didn’t let her nerves stop her for long.
“I would say I realized my potential, and then I kind of just embraced it more,” Viktorin said. “Like, ‘yeah, I’m a girl in auto tech. You’re going to have to deal with it.’”
Viktorin revealed her interest in the curriculum isn’t the only reason she enjoys the program so much.
“It feels very empowering knowing that I’m able to be independent, and I’m able to take care of my own stuff and not have to rely on some boy to do it for me,” Viktorin said.
She also loves “being one of the only girls in the class, and being able to do some things better than the boys,” she added.
Three years later, Viktorin is one of ECHS Automotive Teacher Jim Farrar’s best students, he told the newspaper.
Viktorin proved her proficiency in auto tech even further when she placed first in the state at the 2021 SkillsUSA competition. The annual tournament quizzes students on their automotive and mechanical knowledge through a combination of academic and practical tests.
She will represent Texas at the national contest in mid-June. This was Viktorin’s first time placing at the SkillsUSA state event.
“I was honestly shocked,” she said.
High academic achievement is no stranger to Viktorin’s family. Her brother, Austin, graduated from ECHS in May with honors. The siblings both participated in the school’s STARS organization; Austin more involved on the debate side, and Viktorin more with theater.
She enjoys acting on stage, and even singing in the occasional school musical. So far, she’s had roles in her school’s productions of “Pride and Prejudice,” “Peter Pan” and “the Brothers Grimm.”
In her free time, Viktorin still likes to chase after new projects and experiences.
“I like always learning,” she said. “I’m a very hands-on person, so I do my best in my free time to see if I can find some new information. I like looking at old cars and I’m trying to find a project car for me and (my dad) to do together.”
In the 2021-2022 school year, Viktorin will be a senior, and a student in the auto tech practicum course. As such, she will have the opportunity to work in a local auto business and earn course credit.
To any students out there, girls or boys, who want to pursue auto tech as a career, Viktorin advised to go for it.
“If it’s something that interests you, it never hurts to try it,” she said.
