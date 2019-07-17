Three beers and a pair of brown cargo shorts were the target of an apparently thirsty thief Saturday who was not too sure if he passed either the fashion or cleanliness test.
Walking into the Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, the unknown shoplifter walked out with $22.30 in items less than 10 minutes later.
In doing so, the thief also walked into the possibility of up to a $500 fine – for three beers and a pair of shorts. They must have been right stylish threads.
So keep an eye out for someone with new cargo half britches – and possibly a new thirst.
If you saw anything odd, like someone walking out of Dollar General without paying Saturday, call the El Campo Police Department at 543-5311.
