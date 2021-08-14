Wharton County mailed out thousands of small post cards last week notifying residents that detailed tax data was available on the Internet.
This is not a scam. Instead, the mailing is in compliance with state requirements that tax data from values to times and locations where meetings where taxing plans will be discussed all be placed on the same site. In this area, that site is www.whartoncountytaxrates.com and residents are encouraged to visit it.
“This has always been public information,” Wharton County Tax Assessor Collector Cindy Hernandez said Thursday. “This is the legislature’s way of saying there is more information out there.”
Visitors to the site can use a name, address or property ID number to renew information.
“There are graph options and a lot of information on this site. The card is sent by the CAD, and the website is paid for by the CAD as it has all the current values in it,” Wharton County CAD Chief Tylene Gamble told the Leader-News. “However, all the information on the site regarding tax rates, adoptions and questions are to the (Wharton County) Tax Assessor/Collector.”
The 86th Legislature mandated the creation of the site and required large metro areas to have to post data last year. Lower population areas like Wharton County were required to have the site operational by this year.
Although not required, Wharton County officials started uploading data last year.
“This breaks your bill down a little bit better,” Hernandez said. “You will still get your bill in October.”
The CAD and appraisal district have sent data to Wharton County’s 22 assorted taxing entities and are now awaiting responses on proposed rates, hearing dates and the like.
Summer is the traditional time for each entity to hold its budget talks with all required to adopt a tax rate by the end of September.
Bills are mailed the next month with payment due in January. After January, late fees are applied.
Wharton County residents and businesses pay their bills, Hernandez said, with most accounts in good standing.
“Sales tax (rebate) increases help quite a bit,” she said.
All Wharton County property tax bills list how much savings is garnered from the sales tax offset offered by cities like El Campo.
