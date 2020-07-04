County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jena Marie Cook, 27, of 3412 Ave. P in Rosenberg was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:03 p.m. Monday, June 29 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Diamond Shapearl Hosey, 24, of 1910 Louise in Rosenberg was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:03 p.m. Monday, June 29 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Meegan Sharrail Robinson, 28, of 1910 Louise in Rosenberg was arrested by WCSO at 5:03 p.m. Monday, June 29 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Sofia Barrera, 19, of 23614 Wildwood Greenway in Spring was arrested by deputies at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Fernanda Cortez Mata, 20, of 1509 Old River Road, No. 22, in Bay City was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she was released on a personal recognizance bond the next day.
Samantha Ray Nash, 28, of 6974 Elusice Pass in San Antonio was arrested by WCSO at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of marijuana.
Kristle Marie Perez, 33, of 805 Cotton was arrested by 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of public intoxication.
Property
Mykeisha Lanell Johnson, 43, of 210 Batts Road in Wharton was booked at 10:40 p.m. Monday, June 29 on a Galveston County warrant for theft.
