Political newcomer Eugene Bustamante has declared for the city of El Campo’s at-large race as the filing period for May elections nears its end.
Just three days remain for candidates to declare in city and school races.
Thus far, there are no contested positions on the upcoming ballot.
City of El Campo At-Large Positions
Bustamante, a retired volunteer firefighter working for Pioneer Well Services, joins incumbents Philip Miller, a former county commissioner currently serving as mayor pro tem; and Chris Barbee, a retired newspaper publisher, in the running.
A proposed charter change, which will also be on the May ballot, makes the 2020 at-large race an important one. Voters are being asked if the charter should be changed to make the top vote-getter in the at-large race the mayor and the second most vote-getter the mayor pro tem. If the proposition is approved, it would go into effect immediately.
In El Campo, at-large candidates do not run by place.
City of El Campo District One Unexpired Term
A one-year term for the District 1 council post is also on the May ballot, made necessary by the resignation of Jeff Allgayer.
Council appointed Anisa Longoria Vasquez to the post in January. Vasquez had served on council as an at-large representative from October 2013 to May 2018, winning two races for the seat.
Made the incumbent via the appointment, Vasquez is seeking re-election to the District 1 seat in May.
El Campo School District
Board Positions 6 and 7 expire in May with only one candidate filing per post as of press time.
In Position 6, incumbent Anthony Dorotik, currently the board vice president, has filed for re-election, seeking a third term.
In Position 7, Susan Nohavitza, a retired ECISD teacher and educational diagnostician, has filed for office. Incumbent Kevin Wied has announced he will not seek an additional term.
An El Campo ISD trustee serves a three-year term.
The Louise school district, because it does not fall in an incorporated area, holds its elections during the November cycle.
Wharton County Junior College
The junior college has three positions up for contention this year, although so far, no challengers have surfaced.
Incumbents are: Amy Rod (Position 4), Ann Hundl (Position 3) and Edee Sinclair (Position 8).
Isaacson Municipal
Utility District
Information on these races was not available as of presstime.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 - 24 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and 28.
Election day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at El Campo’s Wharton County Public Library, 200 W. Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.