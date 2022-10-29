One Candy Please

Heros and villains alike show up for candy as both Trick and Trunk or Treating events are set up for Halloween night. The police department’s Trunk Or Treat at the civic center still needs booths and volunteers. Call Amanda at 979-543-5311 for more.

 unknown

Monday super heroes, monsters and more will be on the prowl in El Campo, Wharton County and throughout the nation in search of candy and other treats.

El Campo has dozens of heavily decorated houses, planned Halloween trunk-or-treats at the civic center and St. Robert’s Catholic Church, and dozens, if not hundreds, of folks preparing to hand out candy by the bowlful.

