Monday super heroes, monsters and more will be on the prowl in El Campo, Wharton County and throughout the nation in search of candy and other treats.
El Campo has dozens of heavily decorated houses, planned Halloween trunk-or-treats at the civic center and St. Robert’s Catholic Church, and dozens, if not hundreds, of folks preparing to hand out candy by the bowlful.
Neither El Campo or even Texas, however, is known for its Halloween celebrations, according to Wallethub.com.
Those honors go in order to New York, NY, San Francisco, Calif. and Miami, Fla. in the organization’s recent study.
The first Texas city in the rankings is Laredo which howled its way into 12th place followed by El Paso at 22nd and San Antonio at 32nd. Houston comes in 42nd and Victoria couldn’t mix up enough of the magic potion needed to hit the top 100 list.
The average U.S. household is spending $100.45 on decorations, costumes and candy, although that figure factors in all households. As most families with children know, finding the “perfect” costume can be pricey.
The season brings out a host of ghouls and goblins, and almost as many “official” studies on classic Halloween and monster themes, a portion of which the newspaper shares with the public.
Vampires, it seems, migrate to the east and west coasts, for some reason avoiding the sun-drenched southwest for the most part.
“We looked for cities with plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings — aka casket suppliers and homes with basements. We also considered deterrents like garlic festivals and sunshine, as well as community and entertainment factors, such as vampire groups, nightlife options, and vampire tours,” said John Schmidt of Lawn Love which felt the need to search for the best and worst places to find those who walk the night with a not-too-subtle aversion to wine.
New York, NY, earned the “fang”tastic honor of Best City for Vampires followed by Chicago, Ill., Philadelphia, Pa. and Los Angeles, Calf.
Ready for a surprise? Surprise, Ariz. was rated as the worst city for vampires in the USA followed by Peoria, Ariz., North Las Vegas, and Glendale, Ariz.
After hunting for covens, tarot readers and astrology classes, the researchers at Lawn Love rated Houston as the city third most likely to stumble upon a witch, only out paced by New York and Los Angeles.
Pasadena and Warren, Mich., tied for the place least likely to encounter a spell caster followed by Paterson, N.J.
“Texas is full of hexes, with the Texas Triangle cities spellbound to the top of our ranking. Houston lands at No. 3, tying with four other cities for the highest number of pagan churches. Austin (No. 9) continues to Keep It Weird with plenty of Covens (No. 6), while Dallas (No. 12) hosts many witch Facebook groups. San Antonio (No. 13) fared well in Supplies (No. 7),” Love Lawn reports.
Concerning the zombie apocalypse following All-Hallows Eve?
Texas has more than 8.6 million potential zombies, according to a study from rantcasino.com, ranking fifth in the nation with New York, NY, tops with almost 12.7 million of the potential mindless dead strolling streets.
The safest? Alaska with slightly less than 73,000 potential moaners among the population.
The El Campo Police Dept. is hosting Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the El Campo Civic Center. Booths are still needed. To help, contact Amanda Harris at 543-5311.
St. Robert’s will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 All are welcome and invited to enjoy.
