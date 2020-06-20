Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Darrius Jerod Smith, 23, of 505 N. Spanish Campo in Wharton for home burglary, family violence and violating a bond or protective order on March 21.
• Bryan Keith Sparks, 54, of 805 McGrew in El Campo for identity theft on Dec. 9, 2019.
• Bryant Colten Thieman, 30, of 301 E. Camp in Brazoria for engaging in organized criminal activity on Feb. 20. He allegedly worked with others to steal.
• Daniel Garcia Torres, Jr., 32, of 131 Alley in Glen Flora family violence on March 16. He alleged struck a woman on the mouth.
The indictment specifically notes that this alleged crime took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s disaster declaration related to it.
• Mashisa Joyce Tyler, 42, of 709 College for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 3, 2019. She allegedly used a blade to threaten a woman with harm.
Tyler has a prior felony conviction for robbery on Feb. 13, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Santiago Vasquez, 33, of 1905 S. 32nd in McAllen for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Feb. 24.
Vasquez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Hidalgo County on Aug. 9, 2013 and June 18, 2007.
• Eric Deshon Williams, 31, of 3360 Alice, No. 727, in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle on Feb. 9. He allegedly stole a vehicle and used it to flee from a Wharton County Sheriff’s deputy.
Williams has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 14, 2008, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Nov. 21, 2008, and assault of a public servant on April 20, 2012, all in Harris County.
• Eric O’Neal Williams, 27, of 302 CR 255 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tampering with physical evidence on March 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of phencyclidine or PCP within 1,000 feet of Sivells Elementary in Wharton.
Williams has a prior felony conviction for assault of a public servant on April 9, 2013 in Wharton County.
In separate action, the grand jury handed down a three-county indictment against Williams for aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with evidence on April 7. He allegedly used a vehicle to drag a Wharton police officer while fleeing. He also stands accused of throwing narcotics out the vehicle window to impair an investigation.
• Felicity Jade Wright, 20, of 25414 U.S. 59 in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 5. She allegedly had less than a gram each of methamphetamine and Ecstasy.
Superceding Indictments
A superseding indictment corrects or adds to a previously issued grand jury indictment. Those handed down include:
• Fred Nimoy Ceasar, 44, of 909 Roberts in El Campo for violation of a protective order between Jan. 24, 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020.
• Arnulfo Ray Cano, 42, of 722 Alice in El Campo for two counts of endangering a child and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on March 5. During a disturbance, he allegedly broke the window on a vehicle when two children were inside. He also stands accused of displaying a metal road while threatening to kill a man.
• Jose Angel Sandoval-Coronado aka Jose Angel Sandoval-Cornado, 38, of 2508 Benchmark in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance on April 12. He allegedly displayed a machete while attacking a man on that day.
Sandoval also stands accused of throwing items at a vehicle and having less than a gram of cocaine on that day.
• Leonardo Manuel Sanchez, 27, of 802 Grace in El Campo for two counts of home burglary and a single count of family violence on March 17. He allegedly broke into a home to harm a woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.