El Campo ISD’s property values have increased by about 8 percent since last year, after being certified by the Wharton County Appraisal District, meaning homeowners will see an increase in taxes even though the district’s tax rate is expected to fall.
“This year’s a little different,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright said. “First of all, our certified property values came in … from the appraisal district and there was (a) significant increase.”
Property values for homes in ECISD increased by more than $102 million this year. While the district’s new total tax rate is expected to be lower than the current rate, homeowners could still be paying more in taxes than last year.
ECISD’s property values this year are about $1.35 billion while they were about $1.24 billion in 2020, according to Bright.
The current estimate for ECISD’s new total tax rate is $1.0765 per $100 valuation. Bright estimates the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate will be $1.0084 per $100 valuation. The current Interest and Sinking (I&S) rate for ECISD is $0.0717.
“That’s almost a five-cent decrease, however, with the values as high as they are, we’re going to bring in almost $600,000 more in revenue on the local side,” Bright said.
The current M&O tax rate for ECISD, approved in August, 2020 is $1.0547 while the I&S rate is still $0.0717. The current total tax rate is $1.1264.
The district’s budget will be calculated based on an Average Daily Attendance of 3,277 students, although the district’s ADA for the end of the 2020-2021 school year was 3,168.
“The state is giving school districts a ‘hold harmless’ … which allows us to use last year’s, I believe, second six week numbers,” Bright said.
“We need to keep in mind, going forward, our ADA is 100 students less for years down the road, unless we start catching up, which is a very good possibility that will occur,” he added.
ECISD’s school board discussed preliminary budgets for the 2021-2022 school year at it’s July 27 and June 22 meetings.
Budget numbers could change by the time the district’s budgets are finalized later this month.
The district’s tax rates could not be finalized until the district’s property values were certified by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District. The CAD office was required to certify the district’s property values by July 25.
The board will discuss the preliminary budget further at a workshop on Aug. 9. A public hearing will be held before the district’s regular August meeting, planned for Aug. 24, where members of the community can speak on the budget before trustees vote to finalize it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.