The national economy was put through turmoil due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with many workers getting laid off and some companies being forced to shut down. Despite hardship from the pandemic, El Campo business Gene’s Wrecker, Tire and Truck Repair is trucking on, and company leaders plan to relocate to a larger facility within the year.
A 17,000 square-foot building off of U.S. 59 lies waiting for its future tenants, who are a three-generation family business currently located off the West Loop. Owner Mark Cochrum Sr. has wanted to expand for more than a decade, and hopes to settle into the new facility by the end of 2020.
The move could double the amount of business the company receives, due to its location along the highway, Cochrum said.
“Where are the 18-wheelers?” he said. “They’re on the highway out there. We get some of that business right now. Probably 20 percent of our business comes from trucks off the freeway. I’m wanting to have 50 to 60 percent of my business come from the trucks off the freeway.”
Although the company’s name features wrecking services first, the business’ main source of revenue comes from 18-wheeler repairs. The company also provides towing and tire services.
“We’re looking to of course increase our business with the freeway location in all three areas.”
Jerry “Gene” Eugene Cochrum started Gene’s Wrecker in 1975. He passed away in 2018, at the age of 81, but not before handing off the business to his two sons, Cochrum and Paul after 26 years in the industry.
Since the new Gene’s Wrecker location falls in a Tax Reinvestment Zone, Cochrum couldn’t ask for property tax relief, but he sought a sales tax abatement from the city. Cochrum’s requested seven year tax abatement was rejected by El Campo’s city council in March.
“It could have helped me out a lot at the very beginning of this thing to have a little tax relief,” Cochrum said. “We’re in the business, but it’s going to be almost like starting all over. We’re going to have lots more big bills, we’re going to pay more in insurance, we’re going to pay more in taxes.
Despite a challenging financial start, Cochrum said he doesn’t doubt the expansion will be good for his company, and for El Campo’s economy. With the expansion, Cochrum plans on doubling his staff. He already has two to three people lined up for hire, and he wants to make his business known as a great place to work and to visit.
The expansion “is going to be good for us as well as the community,” he said. “That’s our goal, to have one of the businesses here in town that people talk about.”
